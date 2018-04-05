High Falls Advisors Inc Takes $208,000 Position in Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN)

High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNKN shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Dunkin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray increased their price target on Dunkin’ Brands from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Dunkin’ Brands from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,779.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.30. Dunkin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Dunkin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 190.44% and a net margin of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Dunkin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Dunkin’ Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Dunkin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Dunkin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.20%.

In related news, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $282,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nigel Travis sold 205,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $12,755,343.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,007,032.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,581 shares of company stock worth $28,320,199. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dunkin’ Brands Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

