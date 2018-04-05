Hikari Tsushin Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,300 ProShares Trust (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Trust (NYSEARCA:SJB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of ProShares Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,756,000.

NYSEARCA:SJB opened at $23.36 on Thursday. ProShares Trust has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $24.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st.

