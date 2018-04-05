Hill-Rom (HRC) Bond Prices Fall 0.8%

An issue of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) bonds fell 0.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.75% coupon and will mature on September 1, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $103.34 and were trading at $103.50 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Hill-Rom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.89.

NYSE:HRC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.18. 294,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,506. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5,733.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $669.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company partners with health care providers across care settings, by focusing on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in five core areas: advancing mobility, wound care and prevention, patient monitoring and diagnostics, surgical safety and efficiency and respiratory health.

