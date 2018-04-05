Hill-Rom (HRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $96.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hill-Rom has outperformed the broader industry in the past year. Of late, the company has been seeing solid year-over-year increase in revenues on strong international growth primarily banking on the 'One Hill-Rom' approach. The company is focusing on product innovation, the latest one being Connex Cardio ECG. Hill-Rom has updated its 2020 long-range financial objectives and outlook considering gains from the new tax reform. Hill-Rom now expects to drive adjusted earnings by 12-14% on a compound annual basis through 2020, compared with the previous guidance of 10-12%. Moreover, an improvement in gross and adjusted operating margin buoys optimism.However, a decline in revenues at the Patient Support Systems segment is quite disappointing. Also, foreign exchange and a tough competitive landscape remain headwinds.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRC. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.95. 61,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,197. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,733.96, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $669.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after buying an additional 166,057 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 209,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 24.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company partners with health care providers across care settings, by focusing on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in five core areas: advancing mobility, wound care and prevention, patient monitoring and diagnostics, surgical safety and efficiency and respiratory health.

