Gramercy Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPT) Stake Boosted by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gramercy Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPT) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119,888 shares during the period. Gramercy Property Trust comprises approximately 2.7% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Gramercy Property Trust worth $18,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,083,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 362.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 36,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Gramercy Property Trust stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3,435.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. Gramercy Property Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $31.26.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. Gramercy Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.64%. Gramercy Property Trust’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Gramercy Property Trust Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Gramercy Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPT shares. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on Gramercy Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Gramercy Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

About Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

