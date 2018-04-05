Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $881,000 in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 37.88 and a quick ratio of 37.88. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million. research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc is focused primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt, such as commercial real estate investments. The Company formed to continue and expand the commercial real estate lending business. The Company is a long-term, fundamental value-oriented investor.

