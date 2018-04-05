Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $13.13 Million in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,684,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,000. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for 2.0% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of Oaktree Specialty Lending as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

In other news, Director Marc Gamsin bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $153,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $5.00 price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $596.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $13.13 Million in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/hilton-capital-management-llc-invests-13-13-million-in-oaktree-specialty-lending-corp-ocsl-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Finance Corp., is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company provides companies with flexible financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.