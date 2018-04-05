Hive Tops One Day Trading Volume of $123,937.00 (CRYPTO:HVN)

Hive (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Hive token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta and HitBTC. Hive has a total market capitalization of $48.61 million and $123,937.00 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002893 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00694743 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00185012 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00043783 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Hive

Hive’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Hive’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hive is /r/hiveproject_net. The official website for Hive is www.hive-project.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hive project aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes itpossible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token bult on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

