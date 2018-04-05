HM Payson & Co. Buys 86,010 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.16% of Hasbro worth $18,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hasbro by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after buying an additional 17,493 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hasbro by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 278,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,989,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Hasbro by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Barbara Finigan sold 20,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,677.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John Frascotti sold 47,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $4,621,988.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 85,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,337,975. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Hasbro from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.36.

HAS stock opened at $85.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,399.88, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $116.20.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

