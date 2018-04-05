Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7,738.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.21, for a total transaction of $1,195,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $784,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,050 shares of company stock worth $10,415,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $99.63 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $17,584.43, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

