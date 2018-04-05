Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,371 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $29,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 34,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSX opened at $95.99 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $75.14 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44,294.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.37.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

