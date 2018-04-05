Argus Raises HollyFrontier (HFC) Price Target to $56.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price increased by Argus from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th. Argus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HFC. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.13.

HFC opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8,813.18, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $797,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 160,132 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 43,903.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

