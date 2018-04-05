Home Bancorp (HBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.85. Home Bancorp reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.33 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBCP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $43.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.10. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 2,378 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,757.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren E. Guidry sold 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $199,667.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,505 shares of company stock worth $147,849. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

