Home Depot Inc (HD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.37 Billion

Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will post sales of $25.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.07 billion to $25.65 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $23.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $25.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.44 billion to $108.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $111.88 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $110.79 billion to $113.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, January 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.04.

In other Home Depot news, Director Armando M. Codina purchased 6,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $1,188,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,557,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total transaction of $7,018,276.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,273.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.24. 4,422,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,302. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $207.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $203,982.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.59%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

