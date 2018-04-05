HomeBlockCoin (CRYPTO:HBC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,204.00

HomeBlockCoin (CURRENCY:HBC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, HomeBlockCoin has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HomeBlockCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. HomeBlockCoin has a total market cap of $109,222.00 and $2,204.00 worth of HomeBlockCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HomeBlockCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053000 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013722 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000127 BTC.

HomeBlockCoin Coin Profile

HomeBlockCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. HomeBlockCoin’s total supply is 9,529,146 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. HomeBlockCoin’s official Twitter account is @HomeBlockCoin. The official website for HomeBlockCoin is www.homeblockcoin.com. The Reddit community for HomeBlockCoin is /r/HomeBlockCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HomeBlockCoin Coin Trading

HomeBlockCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase HomeBlockCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HomeBlockCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HomeBlockCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeBlockCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeBlockCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.