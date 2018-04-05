Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Insider Tom Rusin Purchases 21 Shares

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin purchased 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 728 ($10.22) per share, for a total transaction of £152.88 ($214.60).

Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Tom Rusin bought 21 shares of Homeserve stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 718 ($10.08) per share, for a total transaction of £150.78 ($211.65).

On Monday, January 22nd, Tom Rusin bought 19 shares of Homeserve stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 824 ($11.57) per share, for a total transaction of £156.56 ($219.76).

Homeserve stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 742 ($10.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,988. Homeserve plc has a 1-year low of GBX 521.93 ($7.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 872 ($12.24).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Homeserve to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Homeserve from GBX 900 ($12.63) to GBX 950 ($13.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Homeserve to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 817.25 ($11.47).

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing home emergency, repair and heating installation services. The Company’s segments include UK, USA, France, Spain and New Markets. The Company designs a range of water, heating and electrical related home assistance products.

