HomeTown Bankshares Corp (HMTA) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTown Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:HMTA) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of HomeTown Bankshares worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of HomeTown Bankshares by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 175,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMTA opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.97, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. HomeTown Bankshares Corp has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

HomeTown Bankshares (NASDAQ:HMTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter. HomeTown Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.42%.

HomeTown Bankshares Company Profile

HomeTown Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for HomeTown Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits, daily money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

