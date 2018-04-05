Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015,175 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $30,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMC. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 106.7% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $61,588.55, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3,957.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,725.76 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $93.67 EPS. analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 price target on Honda Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

