Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Honda Motor earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.2516338237537 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE HMC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 639,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $62,458.04, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3,957.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,725.76 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $93.67 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

HMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Honda Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

