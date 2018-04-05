Whittier Trust Co. Has $28.68 Million Stake in Honeywell (NYSE:HON)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Honeywell makes up 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $28,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Honeywell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell by 1.4% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell by 2.7% during the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Honeywell in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS began coverage on Honeywell in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price target on Honeywell from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $144.84 on Thursday. Honeywell has a one year low of $122.40 and a one year high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $107,107.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Honeywell will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Honeywell declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Honeywell Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

