Analyzing Hooker Furniture (HOFT) and NACCO Industries (NC)

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) and NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Hooker Furniture has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NACCO Industries has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hooker Furniture pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. NACCO Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hooker Furniture and NACCO Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hooker Furniture 0 0 0 0 N/A NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hooker Furniture and NACCO Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hooker Furniture $577.22 million 0.82 $25.28 million N/A N/A NACCO Industries $104.78 million 2.38 $30.33 million N/A N/A

NACCO Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hooker Furniture.

Profitability

This table compares Hooker Furniture and NACCO Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hooker Furniture 4.96% 14.89% 9.63% NACCO Industries 7.62% 9.15% 4.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Hooker Furniture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of NACCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Hooker Furniture shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of NACCO Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NACCO Industries beats Hooker Furniture on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation is a home furnishings marketing, design and logistics company offering sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The Company operates through three segments: casegoods furniture, upholstered furniture and all other. The Company’s casegoods product categories include accents, home office, dining, bedroom and home entertainment furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand. Its residential upholstered seating companies include Bradington-Young, which is engaged in upscale motion and stationary leather furniture, and Sam Moore Furniture, which is engaged in upscale occasional chairs, settees, sofas and sectional seating with a focus on cover-to-frame customization. It also markets a line of imported leather upholstery under the Hooker Upholstery trade name. All other segment operates under the H Contract and Homeware brands.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc. operates primarily in the mining industry. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico for power generation. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned lime rock quarries; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services. The company serves electric utilities, independent power providers, activated carbon producers, and synfuels plants. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

