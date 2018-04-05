Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,972,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,443 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.46% of Hope Bancorp worth $35,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,272,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,578,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 960,796 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after acquiring an additional 596,701 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,487,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 510,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,763,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,938,000 after acquiring an additional 420,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

HOPE stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $2,412.33, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $142.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $198,053.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,012.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $190,325.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc, formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc, is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

