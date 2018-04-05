Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Buy

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

HBNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,587. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $761.71, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million. analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis Kuhn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 767,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 179,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,286,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 65,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 327,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in Northern and Central Indiana and Southwestern and Central Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank, N.A. (the Bank) and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc The Company operates through commercial banking segment.

