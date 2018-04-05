Horizon Discovery Group (HZD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. N+1 Singer decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Discovery Group from GBX 250 ($3.51) to GBX 230 ($3.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 226.83 ($3.18).

Get Horizon Discovery Group alerts:

HZD traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 133 ($1.87). 403,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,981. Horizon Discovery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 294 ($4.13).

In other Horizon Discovery Group news, insider Susan Galbraith purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £125,300 ($175,884.33). Also, insider Jonathan Milner purchased 90,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £149,311.80 ($209,589.84). Insiders acquired a total of 464,492 shares of company stock valued at $76,709,180 over the last 90 days.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/horizon-discovery-group-hzd-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-peel-hunt.html.

Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile

Horizon Discovery Group plc is a United Kingdom-based life science company. The Company uses gene editing and gene modulation application. Through the application of these technologies the Company enables researchers to alter almost any gene or modulate its function in human or mammalian cells to generate models that mimic the genetic abnormalities found in diseases such as cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Discovery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Discovery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.