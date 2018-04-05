Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Director Larry D. Hornbeck Buys 6,013 Shares of Stock

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) Director Larry D. Hornbeck acquired 6,013 shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $18,099.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HOS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 61,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,693. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $107.36, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.87.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 138,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 74,603 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 20.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 208,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 26.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 632,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 130,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOS. ValuEngine cut Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hornbeck Offshore Services currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.33.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

