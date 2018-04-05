Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) to report $75.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hortonworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.50 million. Hortonworks reported sales of $55.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hortonworks will report full-year sales of $75.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.76 million to $330.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $416.68 million per share, with estimates ranging from $394.43 million to $443.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hortonworks.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Hortonworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HDP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hortonworks from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Hortonworks in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Hortonworks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hortonworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) opened at $19.74 on Thursday. Hortonworks has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,540.56, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 5,224 shares of Hortonworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $105,994.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,830.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 74,449 shares of Hortonworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $1,355,716.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,905,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,693,273.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,376,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,762,215. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Hortonworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hortonworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hortonworks by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hortonworks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 285,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hortonworks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,231,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc is a provider and distributor of enterprise-scale data management software platforms. The Company’s product offerings include Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), Hortonworks Sandbox and Hortonworks DataFlow Platform (HDF). It provides support subscription offerings and related professional services for its enterprise-scale Connected Data Platforms, such as HDP and HDF.

