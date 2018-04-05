Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Stake Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.44% of Hortonworks worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDP. AXA acquired a new stake in Hortonworks during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hortonworks during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hortonworks during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hortonworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hortonworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 74,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $1,355,716.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,905,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,693,273.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shaun Connolly sold 8,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $174,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,204.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,491,124 shares of company stock valued at $28,065,225 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HDP. BidaskClub downgraded Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Hortonworks in a research note on Friday, March 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hortonworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDP opened at $18.64 on Thursday. Hortonworks Inc has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,541.34, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. analysts predict that Hortonworks Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc is a provider and distributor of enterprise-scale data management software platforms. The Company’s product offerings include Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), Hortonworks Sandbox and Hortonworks DataFlow Platform (HDF). It provides support subscription offerings and related professional services for its enterprise-scale Connected Data Platforms, such as HDP and HDF.

