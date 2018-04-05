Hostess Brands (TWNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hostess Brands to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 79,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,860.57, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.19.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.10 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, Director Craig D. Steeneck acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $183,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,341.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hostess Brands (TWNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/hostess-brands-twnk-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.