Hostess Brands (TWNK) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Press coverage about Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hostess Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.7200750003317 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $1,854.07, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

In related news, Director Craig D. Steeneck bought 13,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $183,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,343,341.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

