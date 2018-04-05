Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $7.85

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 53109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

HWCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $121.14, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Roy W. Haley acquired 3,796 shares of Houston Wire & Cable stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $27,672.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $127,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy W. Haley acquired 3,704 shares of Houston Wire & Cable stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,668.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWCC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 648,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,813 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 485,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 129,826 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 216,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Houston Wire & Cable during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company is a holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of electrical and mechanical wire and cable, hardware and related services. It operates through sales of wire and cable, hardware and related services segment in the United States market. Its cable management program includes purchasing and storing inventory for product availability.

