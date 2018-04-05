Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) Receives $22.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

HBMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Merion Capital Group raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 201,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,398. The stock has a market cap of $183.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 5.72%. research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company of Howard Bank. The Company’s primary business is to own all of the capital stock of Howard Bank. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. Howard Bank is a trust company, which has approximately four operating subsidiaries. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including wire transfer services, automated teller machine (ATM) and check cards, ATMs at all of its service branch locations, safe deposit boxes at all service locations and credit cards through a third-party processor.

