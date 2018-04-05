Hilton Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned 2.06% of Howard Bancorp worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth $181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 124.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 56,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,735,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.65, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. Howard Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 11.51%. analysts predict that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Merion Capital Group raised Howard Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Howard Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company of Howard Bank. The Company’s primary business is to own all of the capital stock of Howard Bank. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. Howard Bank is a trust company, which has approximately four operating subsidiaries. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including wire transfer services, automated teller machine (ATM) and check cards, ATMs at all of its service branch locations, safe deposit boxes at all service locations and credit cards through a third-party processor.

