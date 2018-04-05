Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €55.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €55.00 ($67.90) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report released on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($59.26) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($74.07) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($77.16) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($66.67) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.50 ($59.88) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.11 ($65.57).

Shares of AFX stock opened at €50.90 ($62.84) on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €37.53 ($46.33) and a 1 year high of €55.25 ($68.21).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

