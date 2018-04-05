Innogy (ETR:IGY) received a €40.00 ($49.38) price target from research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €34.00 ($41.98) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($40.12) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($48.15) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innogy in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €31.80 ($39.26) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.42 ($43.73).

Get Innogy alerts:

Innogy stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €38.20 ($47.16). 757,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Innogy has a 1-year low of €29.11 ($35.94) and a 1-year high of €42.68 ($52.69).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “HSBC Analysts Give Innogy (ETR:IGY) a €40.00 Price Target” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/hsbc-analysts-give-innogy-igy-a-40-00-price-target-updated-updated.html.

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Innogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.