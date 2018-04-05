HSBC (HSBC) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News coverage about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HSBC earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1867284542825 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get HSBC alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Santander raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HSBC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,614. HSBC has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $189,905.25, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/hsbc-hsbc-earns-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-17.html.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.