HSBC Increases Go-Ahead Group (GOG) Price Target to GBX 2,030

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at HSBC from GBX 1,940 ($27.23) to GBX 2,030 ($28.50) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOG. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,355 ($19.02) to GBX 1,360 ($19.09) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($29.20) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($25.41) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,930 ($27.09).

Get Go-Ahead Group alerts:

Shares of GOG traded up GBX 44.17 ($0.62) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,765 ($24.78). 81,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,478. Go-Ahead Group has a one year low of GBX 1,310 ($18.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,952 ($27.40).

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported GBX 115.50 ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 182.94 billion during the quarter. Go-Ahead Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 45.31%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/hsbc-raises-go-ahead-group-gog-price-target-to-gbx-2030-updated-updated.html.

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

Receive News & Ratings for Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.