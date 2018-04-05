Hshare (HSR) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Hshare coin can now be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00078477 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and ZB.COM. Hshare has a market cap of $227.66 million and approximately $14.25 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hshare has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hshare alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020694 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001241 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hshare Coin Profile

Hshare (HSR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 42,827,515 coins. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hshare’s official website is h.cash. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hshare is a dual network blockchain comprised both of a blockchain-based network and a DAG-based network. It allows for anonymous transactions through the use of zero proof technology. The blockchain-based side of Hshare features a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency. “

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptopia, Huobi, Gate.io, EXX, Abucoins, TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Coinnest, C-CEX, Binance, CoolCoin, Allcoin, ACX, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is not possible to purchase Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hshare must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.