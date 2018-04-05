HTML5COIN Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (HTML5)

HTML5COIN (CURRENCY:HTML5) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, HTML5COIN has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One HTML5COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. HTML5COIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $447.00 worth of HTML5COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.22 or 0.04429370 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033006 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00640574 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00079424 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00058011 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032205 BTC.

HTML5COIN Profile

HTML5COIN (HTML5) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2014. HTML5COIN’s total supply is 40,659,020,000 coins. HTML5COIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. HTML5COIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTML5COIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HTML5COIN

HTML5COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy HTML5COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTML5COIN must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTML5COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

