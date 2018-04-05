Hudson’s Bay (HBC) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

HBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.67.

Shares of TSE:HBC traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.70. 63,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,771. Hudson’s Bay has a 52 week low of C$8.02 and a 52 week high of C$13.43.

In related news, insider L&T B. (Cayman) Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$4,404,000.00. Also, insider L&T B. (Cayman) Inc. sold 67,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.72, for a total value of C$795,131.68. Insiders sold 672,544 shares of company stock worth $7,550,502 in the last 90 days.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its stores offer fashion apparel, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, GALERIA Kaufhof, Galeria Inno, and Sportarena banners.

