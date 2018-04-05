Insider Buying: Sanditon Investment Trust PLC (SIT) Insider Purchases 120,000 Shares of Stock

Sanditon Investment Trust PLC (LON:SIT) insider Hugo Dixon purchased 120,000 shares of Sanditon Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £99,600 ($139,809.10).

Shares of LON:SIT traded up GBX 84.65 ($1.19) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 85.50 ($1.20). Sanditon Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.88 ($1.47).

About Sanditon Investment Trust

Sanditon Investment Trust plc is an investment trust, which is engaged in portfolio investment. The Trust’s investment objective is to deliver absolute returns of at least 2% per annum, compounded annually, above retail prices index excluding mortgage interest payments (RPIX), and be an asset diversifier for shareholders by targeting low correlation with leading large capitalization equity indices.

