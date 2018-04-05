Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

HBAN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Hilliard Lyons lowered Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.25 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.98.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,347.64, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,719,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,080,000 after buying an additional 5,800,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,610,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,128,000 after buying an additional 754,308 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $20,189,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

