Hydro One Ltd (H) Receives C$25.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hydro One from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

H stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$20.92. 945,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,987. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$20.10 and a 52-week high of C$24.66. The company has a market cap of $12,260.00 and a PE ratio of 19.02.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.02. Hydro One had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

