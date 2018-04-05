Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position Raised by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.40 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $95,363.59, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.02 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,376,112.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $437,591.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,934 shares of company stock valued at $33,847,101. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

