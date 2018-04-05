I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.86

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00012751 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $14.32 million and $6,222.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.00 or 0.04414660 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001420 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007057 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015677 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012678 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 16,633,396 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

