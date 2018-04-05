I/O Coin Hits Market Cap of $14.25 Million (CRYPTO:IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00012751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $14.25 million and $6,194.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.29 or 0.04453720 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001426 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007057 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015851 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012677 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 16,633,431 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

