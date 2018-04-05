iBank Market Cap Achieves $16,814.00 (IBANK)

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, iBank has traded down 1% against the US dollar. iBank has a total market cap of $16,814.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iBank coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046357 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001623 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,545.20 or 3.60304000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00207323 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003799 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

iBank Profile

iBank (IBANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw.

Buying and Selling iBank

iBank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy iBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBank must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

