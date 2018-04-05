IBEX Holdings Plans $60 Million IPO for March 29th (IBEX)

IBEX Holdings (IBEX) plans to raise $60 million in an IPO on Thursday, March 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 4,000,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, IBEX Holdings generated $351.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $17.7 million. The company has a market cap of $227.9 million.

Baird, Piper Jaffray, William Blair and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

IBEX Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading end-to-end provider of technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience (“CLX”) solutions.Through our integrated CLX platform, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to optimize customer acquisition, engagement, expansion and experience for our clients. Historically, these solutions were generally provided on a standalone basis and often as point solutions across the customer lifecycle. We manage approximately 55 million interactions each year with consumers on behalf of our clients through an omni-channel approach, using voice, web, chat and email. Although traditional voice channels still account for a substantial majority of our revenues, digital channels (web, chat, email) are gaining relative importance. “.

IBEX Holdings was founded in 1984 and has 17202 employees. The company is located at Crawford House, 50 Cedar Avenue, Hamilton HM11 Bermuda and can be reached via phone at (441) 295-6500. or on the web at http://www.ibex.co.

