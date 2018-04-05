Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

Separately, UBS reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Icahn Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ IEP opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10,192.43, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $62.79.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.16. Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Icahn Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 12,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/icahn-enterprises-iep-rating-increased-to-buy-at-bidaskclub-updated.html.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Icahn Enterprises) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Energy, Metals, Railcar, Gaming, Food Packaging, Mining, Real Estate and Home Fashion. The Company’s Investment segment includes various private investment funds. The Company operates its Automotive segment through its ownership in Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation and IEH Auto Parts Holding LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.