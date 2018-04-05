ICF (ICFI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICF from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of ICF in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo increased their target price on shares of ICF from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ICF in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $63.80. 41,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,254. ICF has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,134.01, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. ICF had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $321.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.52 million. research analysts expect that ICF will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. ICF’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

In related news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 16,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 61,264 shares of company stock worth $3,615,840 in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in ICF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 333,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 85,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in ICF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in ICF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 199,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICF Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

