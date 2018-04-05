ICF (ICFI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of ICF in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo raised their price objective on shares of ICF from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ICF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,134.01, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. ICF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $321.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.52 million. ICF had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.95%. research analysts anticipate that ICF will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICF news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 16,280 shares of ICF stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,840. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of ICF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 333,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 85,518 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 309,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,661 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of ICF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 199,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About ICF

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

